PM assures all required cooperation in ongoing development projects

KARACHI, Nov 20 (APP):KARACHI, Nov. 20 (APP): Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has

assured Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah of all coordination and cooperation in the ongoing development projects in the province, particularly Karachi.

In a meeting held here on Monday morning at Governor House the Prime Minister said PML- N government firmly believes in public empowerment and is strongly committed to across the board development.

He appreciated that federal government funded projects in Sindh are being completed in coordination with the provincial government.

“Coordination and cooperation is needed at every level in the

larger interest of the masses,” said the Prime Minister.

Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah on the occasion briefed him about the pace of work of the ongoing schemes acknowledging that special package announced by the federal government will supplement efforts being made for much needed development work in different parts of the province.

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair also accompanied the Prime Minister in the meeting.