PM asks Int’l community to play its role to end human rights violations in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Tuesday said the international community should

play its due role in asking India to immediately end human

rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to extend moral, political and

diplomatic support to the just struggle of people of IoK for their right of self-determination.

The prime minister said this while talking to

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Sardar Masood Khan,

who called on him here at the PM Office.

Matters of political significance and ongoing

development initiatives in AJ&K were discussed during the

meeting.

The president apprised the prime minister of his recent

foreign visits wherein he highlighted the grave human rights

violations by Indian security forces in IoK.

He briefed the prime minister about his

interaction with European Parliamentarians where he stressed

upon them that they should help the people of Kashmir in

finding a peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue and put an

end to their suffering inflicted on them every day by the

Indian occupation forces.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appreciated the role

of president AJ&K and said India could not resolve the

Kashmir dispute by state terrorism being practiced by its

occupational forces that were silencing the voices of the

innocent and unarmed civilians who were demanding freedom and

the right to self-determination.