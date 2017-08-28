PM asks IIU to focus on research

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Monday urged the International Islamic University to engage in

progressive research work with integration of Islamic knowledge

with contemporary academics.

Talking to Rector International Islamic University (IIU) here

at the Prime Minister Office, Professor Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and

President Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh, the Prime

Minister said academicians play the most important role in character

building of young generation. He said the government was focusing on

higher education.

President IIU briefed the Prime Minister on achievements and

research work of the IIU.