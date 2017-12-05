PM asks Establishment Division to review need to cut down on Civil Service groups

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday directed the Establishment Division to review the need to cut down on number of occupational groups of Federal Civil Services in line with reduced domain of federal government after the 18th Amendment.

Chairing a meeting on Civil Service Reforms at the PM Office, the Prime Minister observed that there was a need to review the methodology of induction in order to address issues resulting in low success rate in the competitive examinations.

The Prime Minister directed that process of legislation should be initiated to give effect to the proposal.

It was also decided to continue the consultative process to review the incentive structure for the bureaucracy which was the biggest impediment in getting a quality human resource in the civil services.

A detailed briefing was given to the Prime Minister by Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal on various proposals aimed at restructuring of the present structure of the civil service in order to make it more vibrant, professional and capable of bracing modern day challenges.

It was decided to undertake an in-depth analysis of the FPSC results data for the past three years and to make comparative analysis of the recruitment process with other developing countries.

On improving standards of professional training, it was decided, in principle, to upgrade and elevate National School of Public Policy to the status of National University of Public Policy and Administration.

The meeting was attended by Chairman FPSC Naveed Akram Cheema and senior officials of Planning, Establishment and Finance Divisions.