PM ask critics of ‘revolutionary tax reforms’ to first make public their tax details

KHARAN, Apr 7 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the recently announced ‘revolutionary tax

reforms’ would bring in record resources to the national economy and lead the country to

self-dependence and those, criticizing the initiative, should first make public their last year’s

tax details.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating Khuzdar-Shahdadkot road and launching

work on Kharan-Yakmach road here, the prime minister said the tax reforms would make the

people join course of national development by paying taxes and proving their patriotism.

He was accompanied by federal ministers Lt. Gereal (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Mir Hasil

Khan Bizenjo, Hafiz Abdul Karim and Chairman National Highway Authority who also briefed the

prime minister on importance and scope of the projects.

“There is no room for criticism on it… I question them as what they are criticizing for –

over reduction of tax rates?” he asked the opponents.

The prime minister who earlier unveiled the plaques of two mega projects worth Rs 25

billion along with Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the federal ministers, said the

critics would meet their political fate if they tell the masses that they were opposing the initiative

of reducing tax rates and making people prove their patriotism by supporting the government in

running the state affairs.

He said previous governments always increased tax rates but it was the PML-N government

that reduced these by more than the half. It has been experimented worldwide that people do not

pay 36 percent taxes and when resourceful people evade taxes, the poor have to bear the brunt

in the form of indirect taxation on daily use commodities.

He said the tax reforms were meant to shift burden of indirect taxes from the poor to those

who were not paying taxes despite earning millions.

Apprising the gathering about his Friday’s visit to Kabul, the prime minister said that they

discussed thoroughly Afghan issue with local leadership and told them that no country desired

peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan.

He said military solution failed to resolve issue during the last thirty years. The solution lied

only in dialogue among all Afghan stakeholders and Pakistan would extend all out support to the

process as an obligation.

He hoped that if Afghan side also showed the sincerity like Pakistan, peace could be

restored in that country.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the democracy would flourish and country would

progress if the people elect a sincere leadership in next July election.

He said the PML-N government executed record development works across the country

and questioned as why the previous political and dictator’s governments failed to carry out

development projects despite having same resources.

He said currently around 1500-kilometer long roads were being constructed in Balochistan

besides thousands kilometers long others which had been completed.

He said both Khuzdar-Shahdadkot and Kaharan-Yakmach road projects would cost Rs 25

billion and facilitate the people travelling from Iran, thus increasing the economic activity.

Khuzdar-Shahdadkot road provides link between Balochistan and Sindh, passing through

Wango hills. The cargo transport moving from Gwadar to Sindh would be able to use this road

that would be completed at cost of around Rs 15 billion.

The 200-kilometer Kaharan-Yakmach section connects three important districts of Chaghi,

Washuk and Kharan. This is the closest link with Iranian border via N-25 and the project would

reduce the distance by 250 kilometers.

The project would accelerate the economic activity in the mineral-rich districts as it would

ease the transportation of the minerals from Chaghi to Karachi, particularly from Reko Diq. After

its completion, the highway could be used by 3,000 vehicles daily with a set speed of 90 kilometers

per hour.

The prime minister said both the projects would prove landmark for province’s development

as road infrastructure was inevitable for development.

He said the minerals of the resource-rich Balochistan would not benefit the locals if they

were not explored. The exploration required peace, infrastructure and public share, he added.

He said Balochistan would become the richest province of the country but it required a

government duly representing the public.

The prime minister said consequent to political unity and bravery shown by the security

forces, peace had been restored from Karachi to Peshawar and Quetta to Lahore and people

were leading peaceful life.

The prime minister agreed to the demand of Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch for construction

of Nok Kundi-Mashkehl and Kharan-Basima roads on priority. He said as committed by former

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, LPG-air mix plants were being established in every district of

the province.

He also announced an additional Rs 300 million for a solarization project besides committing

the construction of a stadium and launch of BISP and health card schemes in the area after

completion of poverty survey.

He told the gathering that in July election, they would have to chose either the politics of

truth and service or that of falsity and abuses.

Referring to the Senate election, the prime minister said a party leader had alleged another

party leader of buying his 14 Senators but they were found to be supporting each other in the

election of Senate chairman.

He hoped that as the politics of negativity had failed to attract public applause, the

PML-N would obtain even more seats than the past in next general election.