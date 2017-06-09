PM arrives to attend opening ceremony of SCO

ASTANA, Kazakhstan June 9 (APP) : Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday arrived here at the Palace of Independence to participate in the opening ceremony of 17th Heads of the State Council summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev as host of the summit received the heads of the members states and observer states.

The summit is being attended by heads of member states including President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of China Xi Jinping, President Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

President of Afghanistan Muhammad Ashraf Ghani, President of Belarus

Alexandar Lukashenko, President of Mangolia Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj and Indian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also present.

Pakistan is set to formally become a full member of the SCO after remaining as observer of the group since 2005.

The decision to give full membership to Pakistan was taken by the SCO Heads of States meeting held in Ufa Russia in 2015.

The SCO is a powerful conglomerate of Eurasian countries for regional,

political, economic and cultural cooperation.