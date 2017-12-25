PM arrives to address ICP students on Quaid Day

PESHAWAR, Dec 25 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived here Monday to address students of Islamia College Peshawar in connection with birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He was accompanied by Federal Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal, Chairperson BISP, Marvi Memon, Advisor to the PM and PMLN President KP, Engr Amir Muqam, Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Islamabad Professor Dr Mukhtair Ahmed and Vice Chancellor ICP besides others.

Upon arrival, Governor KP, Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and ICP Vice Chancellor received the Prime Minister.