PM arrives Russia to attend SCO CHG meeting

SOCHI, Russia, Nov 30 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday arrived here to participate in 16th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Upon his arrival at the airport, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Deputy Governor of Krasnodar Region Vasiliv Shvetz.

Pakistan ambassador to Russia Qazi M Khalilullah and other high officials were also present.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is participating in the SCO meeting on the invitation of Prime Minister of Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev which is being held from November 30 to December 1, 2017.

It will be the first SCO Heads of Government meeting in which Pakistan participates after assumption of full membership in June this year.

The meeting is mandated to focus on the strategy, prospects and priorities for SCO’s developmental cooperation.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will participate in the SCO retreat being hosted by the Russian Prime Minister with his other SCO counterparts.

The retreat will be followed by a plenary session of the Council of Heads of Government where Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would deliver a statement.

At the plenary, the Prime Minister will outline Pakistan’s commitment to SCO’s objectives including fighting against terrorism and extremism and its sincere interest for regional peace, stability and development.

The meeting will conclude on a signing ceremony of decisions and joint communiqué by the heads of delegations.

The Prime Minister Abbasi will also hold important bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

SCO now comprises eight member states including Pakistan, China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

It has four observer states: Iran, Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia and six dialogue partners including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.