PM arrives Muzaffarabad to address AJK LA

MUZAFFARABAD, Apr 4 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived Wednesday here to address joint session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly (LA).

The PM was accompanied by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan, Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer, Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

The Prime Minister will also meet representatives of Hurriyat Conference.