ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday arrived in Madinah Munawara
on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.
After paying respect at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and
offering Nawafil there, the prime minister will depart for Jeddah.
According to a PM House press statement, the prime minister is
representing Pakistan at the 14th OIC Summit to be held in Makkah
on Friday.
The title of the conference is “Makkah Summit: Together for the
Future.” Chaired by Saudi King Salman, the conference is aimed at
developing a unified stance on current issues and events in the
Islamic world.
Ahead of the Summit, a meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign
Ministers was held in Jeddah. It deliberated on adopted outcome
documents for the Makkah Summit.
ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday arrived in Madinah Munawara