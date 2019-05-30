ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday arrived in Madinah Munawara

on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

After paying respect at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and

offering Nawafil there, the prime minister will depart for Jeddah.

According to a PM House press statement, the prime minister is

representing Pakistan at the 14th OIC Summit to be held in Makkah

on Friday.

The title of the conference is “Makkah Summit: Together for the

Future.” Chaired by Saudi King Salman, the conference is aimed at

developing a unified stance on current issues and events in the

Islamic world.

Ahead of the Summit, a meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign

Ministers was held in Jeddah. It deliberated on adopted outcome

documents for the Makkah Summit.