PM arrives in London to attend CHOGM 2018

LONDON, Apr 17 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived here on Tuesday evening to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2018) from April 18-20, 2018.

At the airport, the Prime Minister was received by senior officials of the UK Government and Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Syed Ibne Abbas, together with officials of the High Commission.

During his stay in London, the Prime Minister will attend the Reception being hosted by Queen Elizabeth II; call on the Prince of Wales and meet Prime Minister Theresa May amongst other Commonwealth leaders.

Participation in CHOGM-2018 would provide an opportunity to highlight the progress made by Pakistan including its transition to a modern and dynamic emerging market, which is an attractive destination for business, investment and trade.

The Prime Minister will actively participate in executive and retreat sessions as well as a number of events being held on the sidelines of the CHOGM.

Pakistan is one of the founding members of the organization. The current membership of the Commonwealth consists of 53 member states reflecting diversity of all continents of the world. Commonwealth provides a market of around 2.5 billion people, spread across all six continents, covering nearly a quarter of the world’s land mass and a combined GDP of GBP 6.9 trillion.