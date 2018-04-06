PM arrives Kabul to discuss bilateral issues

KABUL, Afghanistan Apr 6 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday arrived here on a daylong visit to discuss wide ranging bilateral matters with the Afghan leadership.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua accompanied the prime minister.

Later upon arrival at the presidential palace, the prime minister was warmly received by Afghan president Muhammad Ashraf Ghani.

He was presented a guard of honour by smartly turned out contingent of Afghan armed forces.

The Prime Minister was introduced with the Afghan cabinet members after the welcome ceremony.

The prime minister is undertaking the visit on the invitation of Afghan President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani.

He will have in-depth consultations with Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and chief executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah on matters ranging from strengthening of bilateral political, economic, security and counter-terrorism, cooperation to Afghan peace process and regional political and security situation.

The talks will also focus on return of Afghan refugees, combating drug production and narco-trade.

The prime minister will also meet senior Afghan political leaders.

The prime minister’s visit is taking place in the backdrop of Pakistan’s support to president Ghani’s offer of peace talks with the Taliban for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and strengthening bilateral engagement.

The prime minister’s visit to Afghanistan is aimed at strengthening the positive momentum in bilateral relations and help augment joint endeavours in the pursuit of durable peace, stability and economic prosperity in the two countries, and the region.