PM arrives in Nawabshah in solidarity with Sehwan blast victims

NAWAB SHAH, Feb 17 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Friday arrived here to express solidarity with the victims of

Thursday’s bomb blast at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine that killed

nearly 70.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq

Dar and National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua.

The Prime Minister on his arrival at the Nawab Shah Airport

was received by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Chief Minister

Murad Ali Shah and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.