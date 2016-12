MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif arrived here Thursday to attend the 53rd budget session of

Azad Jammu Kashmir Council.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and

Gilgit Baltistan Barjees Tahir, Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir,

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed accompanied the Prime Minister.