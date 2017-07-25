PM arrives in Maldives on three-day official visit

MALE (Maldives), July 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Tuesday arrived here on a three-day official visit.

The prime minister was warmly greeted by President of Maldives Abdulla

Yameen Abdul Gayoom and First Lady at Male Velana International Airport as he alighted from his special plane.

The prime minister was accompanied by First Lady Kalsum Nawaz, Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and high officials.

A contingent of Maldivian defence forces presented him salute while

two children attired in national dress presented him a bouquet.

Official arrival ceremony will be held at the President House where

the prime minister will be given a seven-gun salute while contingents of defense forces of Maldives will present him the Guard of Honor.

During the visit, the prime minister will also hold official talks

with the Maldivian president.

A number of MoUs/Agreements for cooperation in various fields will

also be signed after the talks.

“Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with the Maldives

which are characterized by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests,” a Foreign Office statement said.

Diplomatic relations with Maldives, established on July 26, 1966 had

grown from strength to strength. Both the countries closely coordinate with each other at regional and international fora on issues of mutual importance.

“The Pakistan-Maldives relationships are marked by close and warm

sentiments between the people of the two countries. The visit of the prime minister will provide impetus to further strengthen our bilateral relations with the Maldives in all areas including political, trade, economic, defence, tourism, education and people to people contacts,” the Foreign Office said.