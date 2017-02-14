KARACHI, Feb 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz sharif on Tuesday arrived here to attend the event of naval excercises by 36 countries.
The naval exercises are being hosted by Pakistan at Arabian Sea.
The Prime Minister has called off remaining engagements in Karachi and will leave for Lahore immediately after the event to chair a meeting on law and order in the wake of terror attack of yesterday.
PM arrives in Karachi
