HYDERABAD, March 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
arrived here Monday on a day-long visit.
Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair received the Prime Minister at the
helipad.
The Prime Minister will address the Workers Convention here and will
also hold meetings with locals.
Minister for Railways Saad Rafique and PM’s Special Assistant on
Political Affairs Dr. Asif Kirmani accompanied the Prime Minister.
PM arrives in Hyderabad on day-long visit
HYDERABAD, March 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif