PM arrives in Hyderabad on day-long visit

HYDERABAD, March 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

arrived here Monday on a day-long visit.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair received the Prime Minister at the

helipad.

The Prime Minister will address the Workers Convention here and will

also hold meetings with locals.

Minister for Railways Saad Rafique and PM’s Special Assistant on

Political Affairs Dr. Asif Kirmani accompanied the Prime Minister.