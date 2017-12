PM arrives in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday arrived in the industrial city of Faisalabad.

Governor Punjab Rafiq Rajwana received the Prime Minister on his arrival. Minister for Commerce Parvez Malik, and State Ministers Abid Sher Ali and Talal Chaudhry accompanied the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Nishat Mills and will also perform groundbreaking of Hyundai Car Plant.

He will also meet a delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.