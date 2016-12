CHASHMA, Dec 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhamad Nawaz Sharif on

Wednesday arrived here to inaugurate power production from Chashma

Nuclear Project-III.

Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif and Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz accopanied the Prime Minister.

The 340 Mega Watt Nuclear Power Plant is a joint collaboration of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).