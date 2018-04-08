PM arrives in China to attend three-day Boao Forum

SANYA (CHINA), Apr 8 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday arrived here to attend the three-day (April 8-10) Boao Forum Asia Annual Conference.

Member of the Standing Committee CPPCC of Sanya Yan Zhaojun received the prime minister, who was accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, said a PM Office press release.

The main theme of the conference is “An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of greater Prosperity”.

Boao Forum is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization, which was formally inaugurated in 2001.

It aims at promoting and deepening economic exchanges, coordination, cooperation within Asia, and between Asia and other parts of the world.

It offers high-end dialogue forum for government leaders, enterprises, experts and scholars to discuss economy, investment, technology, and energy related sectors in a collaborative manner. Pakistan is one of the 26 “Initial Countries” of this Forum.

The prime minister will be one of the keynote speakers in the opening session along with President Xi Jinping, and other leaders attending the annual forum. He will also hold bilateral meetings with the Chinese and other world leaders.

The forum will provide an opportunity to the prime minister to project the progress achieved by Pakistan in successfully implementing China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. The visit will help in promoting Pakistan as a successful economic partner in the region as well as in the global context.