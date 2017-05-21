PM arrives at US-Arab-Islamic Summit venue, King Salman receives

RIYADH, May 21 (APP): King Salman Bin Abdulaziz warmly received Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as he arrived here at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center on Sunday to participate in the first US-Arab-Islamic Summit being hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is participating in the summit at the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz.

Besides King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and US President Donald Trump, the summit is being attended by 51 countries, including 15 heads of state and government from different Arab and Islamic nations.

The summit in Riyadh will provide an opportunity for the participating countries to discuss how to overcome the menace of terrorism and extremism across the world. The summit is expected to delink ‘terrorism’ from any particular religion, culture, civilization or region.

In his address at the summit, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will focus on Islam’s message of peace, tolerance and unity. He will highlight the great sacrifices and major successes achieved by Pakistan in defeating the scourge of terrorism and extremism in the region.

The Prime Minister will also join the world leaders to attend the inauguration ceremony of the World Centre against Extremism, an important counter-radicalization initiative by Saudi Arabia.