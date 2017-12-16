PM arrives at KUST

KOHAT, Dec 16 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday arrived here at the Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST)to inaugurate women campus.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received by KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Adviser to the Prime Minister and KP PML-N President Engineer Amir Muqam, KUST Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jamil Ahmed and others.

High ranking officials besides faculty members and administrative staff of KUST were also present.