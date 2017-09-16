PM approves setting up of calligraphy institute: Irfan

KARACHI, Sept 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved the setting up of the National Institute of Calligraphy.

This was stated by the Adviser to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui.

He was talking to media persons after performing inauguration of a calligraphy exhibition at Frere Hall here on Saturday.

Irfan Siddiqui was of the view that in the past due attention was not paid towards this mode of art.

However, he added, the present government is according attention towards calligraphy. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved the setting up a national institute of calligraphy.

After consultation with the stakeholders, the work on the project would be taken up, he further pointed out.

This, Irfan Siddiqui remarked, would help promote calligraphy and the problems of those associated with this art, would also be resolved.

He lauded the holding of the exhibition of calligraphy on holy Quran and said that more such events should also be organized in the time ahead.

The president of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Ahmed Shah, presented the vote of thanks. Besides other, the Additional Director Culture, Atif Ali and Dr. Inamul Haq were also present on the occasion.