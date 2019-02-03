LAHORE, Feb 3 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday approved the Punjab Spatial Strategy and assured the provincial government of all possible support by the federal government.
He was chairing a meeting over the capacity enhancement of Punjab government’s administration and financial resources, PM Office media wing in a press release said.
PM approves Punjab Spatial Strategy
LAHORE, Feb 3 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday approved the Punjab Spatial Strategy and assured the provincial government of all possible support by the federal government.