National 
Views: 231

PM approves committee to shortlist chairman Pemra candidates

Posted By: Uploader

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):The Prime Minister has approved a six member Screening Committee to shortlist the candidates for the appointment of Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).
According to a notification issued here on Tuesday by Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage (IBNH&LH), the Screening Committee has also been mandated to prepare a pool for the Selection Committee for appointment of the PEMRA head.
The Screening Committee headed by Secretary MOIBNH&LH included Additional Secretary, Establishment Division, Additional Secretary Finance Division and Executive Member PEMRA, Joint Secretary Prime Minister’s Office, while Director General – IP MOBINH&LH will be the secretary of the committee.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links