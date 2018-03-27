PM approves committee to shortlist chairman Pemra candidates

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):The Prime Minister has approved a six member Screening Committee to shortlist the candidates for the appointment of Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday by Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage (IBNH&LH), the Screening Committee has also been mandated to prepare a pool for the Selection Committee for appointment of the PEMRA head.

The Screening Committee headed by Secretary MOIBNH&LH included Additional Secretary, Establishment Division, Additional Secretary Finance Division and Executive Member PEMRA, Joint Secretary Prime Minister’s Office, while Director General – IP MOBINH&LH will be the secretary of the committee.