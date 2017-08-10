PM approval awaited to start constructing housing units for govt employees: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that a summary had been sent to the Prime Minister seeking approval for construction of new housing units for government employees, which is awaited yet.

“As soon as the Ministry of Housing and Works gets the approval, the construction will be started to meet the official accommodation shortage facilities, as not a single housing unit has been constructed for last 22 years for allotment to serving employees,” Parliamentary Secretary for Housing and Works Syed Sajid Mehdi said during question-answer session of the House.

He said the ministry had moved the summary as even not a single government residence was constructed since 1995 due to a ban on construction of new housing units for employees.

The parliamentary secretary said a proposal had been floated to construction multi-storey buildings along the sites of old government quarters as sufficient space was availability there for the purpose.

“Upper stories of the buildings can be used for allotment of

accommodation to eligible government employees, while the lower portion can be used for commercial purpose to generate income,” he said.

Answering a supplementary question of Dr Nafeesa Shah, he said currently there was the shortage of around 20,000 housing units for allotment to government employees, clarifying that no allotment was made in violation of the General Waiting List (GWL).

“The residence, which is vacated by its occupant on any employee’s retirement or any other reason, is immediately allotted the employee in waiting as per the GWL,” Mehdi said.

He said the allotments were made on merit on the maturity of turn of federal government servants on GWL in pursuance to Supreme Court directives.

Replying to a question, the parliamentary secretary admitted that a number of employees do not vacate their official residences and get engaged in litigation to prolong their stay.

He said a six-month time was given to each employee after the retirement to vacate official residence, adding that the Ministry had its own “Force” to retrieve government houses from illegal occupants.