PM appoints Prof Iqbal Choudhary as member of NCST

KARACHI, May 30 (APP): Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has appointed the

internationally renowned Pakistani scientist Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal

Choudhary as a member of the National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST) for the period of three years.

This was stated by a senior official of the International Center for

Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, here on Tuesday.

He said that the appointment Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, the director of ICCBS, as a NCST member was made in recognition of his meritorious scientific research and services in the field of chemistry.

It was pointed out that NCST is the apex decision making body that

provides directions to the scientific and technological development of the nation.

The Commission is headed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The focus

of NCST is on the acceleration of scientific and technological capacity

building for rapid and sustainable economic growth.

The official said that Prof. Iqbal Choudhary has written and edited

59 books, most of which have been published in USA and Europe. He is also the author of over 1,002 research papers and chapters in top international science journals of the West, as well as 43 US patents.

The cumulative impact factor of his publications is over 1800. His

scientific work has been cited more than 12,000 times by other researchers with the h-index of 42.

Prof. Choudhary has won several national and international awards such

as Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan.

He received the prestigious title of “Distinguish National Professor”

from the Higher Education Commission in 2004. He is also the recipient of the 1st Khawarizmi International Award and Prize from the President of Islamic Republic of Iran and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Award in Education by the President of Azerbaijan.

He has also served as a visiting faculty in various universities of

world. Under his supervision, 74 scholars have completed their PhDs, and 19 have done their MPhils.

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan and Prof. Atta-ur Rahman, the former federal minister for science and

technology and former chairman higher education commission, congratulated him, and declared his achievement as an honour not only for ICCBS but also for the whole University.