PM appoints five special assistants

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Tuesday appointed five new special assistants.

A statement from the PM Office said the special assistants

include Barrister Zafarullah, Miftah Ismail, Dr Asif Kirmani, Dr

Mussadiq Malik and Kh Zaheer Ahmad. Their portfolios would be

announced later.

The prime minister now has a 54-member team to help in day to day tasks of running the government.

It comprises 28 federal ministers; including Sartaj Aziz as

deputy chairman Planning Commission with status of federal minister,

16 ministers of state, five advisers and an equal number of special

assistants.