PM appoints five advisors; Sartaj made Deputy Chairman Planning Commission

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Sunday approved the appointment of his five advisors

besides making Sartaj Aziz Deputy Chairman Planning

Commission.

According to a PM House statement, Sartaj Aziz would

enjoy the status of the federal minister.

The prime minister appointed Lt. General (R) Nasir

Janjua as National Security Advisor.

Among four others who had also been made PM’s Advisors

included Amir Muqam, Irfan Siddiqui, Sardar Mehtab and Jam

Mashuq.