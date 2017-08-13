ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Sunday approved the appointment of his five advisors
besides making Sartaj Aziz Deputy Chairman Planning
Commission.
According to a PM House statement, Sartaj Aziz would
enjoy the status of the federal minister.
The prime minister appointed Lt. General (R) Nasir
Janjua as National Security Advisor.
Among four others who had also been made PM’s Advisors
included Amir Muqam, Irfan Siddiqui, Sardar Mehtab and Jam
Mashuq.
PM appoints five advisors; Sartaj made Deputy Chairman Planning Commission
ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan