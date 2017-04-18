PM annoyed over increase in loadshedding; directs fixing responsibility

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday expressed annoyance over the laxity by the authorities concerned for not taking preemptive measures to cope with loadshedding perceiving the shortage of water in reservoirs and severity of the weather.

Chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to realize and mitigate the public sufferings by exploiting all out resources to reduce loadshedding to the possible extent.

The ministry of water and power told the committee that the mercury had surged unexpectedly increasing the demand of the electricity by above 2,500 megawatt, whereas the water reservoirs were short of water to meet the needs.

The ministry hoped that the water inflow would increase with the surge in temperature thus improving the power production.

The prime minister expressed anger at the briefing given by the ministry and directed for fixing the responsibility on the officials who failed to devise the strategy preemptively to avert the recurrence.

He also directed the ministry to exploit all out resources to meet the power needs and provide electricity to the consumers.