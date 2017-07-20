PM announces Suigas, electricity projects for Dir district

DIR UPPER July 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif today

announced provision of suigas, and electricity projects to Dir upper district, in order to end the era of darkness in this backward and neglected district of KP.

Addressing a big public meeting after inaugurating historic Lawari

tunnel project, at the site of tunnel here, the Prime Minister declared amid standing ovation that Dir district would be provided all the projects to develop this neglected district on sound footings.

He told the crowd that today was his happiest day of life when he (PM)

inaugurated the Lawari tunnel project, the foundation stone of which was laid in 1974 only on papers by the then government.

“There is no doubt in it that today is one of happiest day of my life”, he said adding PML-N was constructing new KP like New Pakistan by initiating scores of development schemes in hydro power, roads, communication, electricity etc.