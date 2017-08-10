PM announces state funeral for Ruth Pfau

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): In recognition of the services rendered by

late Ruth Pfau for Pakistan, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday

announced State funeral for Pakistan’s Mother Teresa, Ruth Pfau.

The entire nation is indebted to Ruth Pfau for her selfless and

unmatched services for eradication of leprosy, the Prime Minister said and added that she

gave new hope to innumerable people and proved through her illustrious toil that serving

humanity knows no boundaries.

“We are proud of her exemplary services and she will remain in our

hearts as a shining symbol in times ahead,” the Prime Minister said.