PM announces Rs1 bln grant, mega development schemes for Jacobabad

JACOBABAD, April 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday announced a development grant of Rs 1 billion and mega development projects like the electrification of villages, gas supply, women vocational training centre and a PASSCO centre for the neglected Jacobabad District.

“For me, Jacobabad is the most deserving city of development funds. If Islamabad, Lahore or any other developed city is given Rs 100 crores, Jacobabad deserves Rs 200 crores. The people of Jacobabad should also look prosperous like those of Lahore and Islamabad,” the prime minister said addressing a huge public gathering here that braved the sizzling weather to hear him as the mercury touched 48 Celsius here.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, PML-N senior leader Ilahi Bakhsh Soomro, Senators Salim Zia and Raheela Magsi, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Marvi Memon and Special Assistant to PM Asif Kirmani.

He said presence of such a huge crowd in scorching heat, proved that the people of Sindh had pinned great hopes at the PML-N as the provincial government had failed to cope with their needs.

He questioned as why the Sindh government had shattered the hopes of their people for failing to provide roads, schools and hospital and even clean drinking water.