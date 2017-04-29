PM announces mega development package for Okara

OKARA, April 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday announced a mega development package for Okara city comprising an industrial estate, gas supply, upgradation of hospital, construction of a flyover and linking the city with motorways network.

Addressing a huge public gathering here, the prime minister

lauded the enthusiasm of the audience and said he would be visiting every nook and cranny of the country with a message of prosperity and development.

The audience carried and waved the placards inscribed with

pro-PML-N slogans and portraits of the prime minister, who said he was there to renew his commitments he had made during his election campaign in 2013.

The prime minister was accompanied by Memebers of the National Assembly Riazul Haq Juj and Chaudhry Nadeem Abbas, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Mian Munir, Mian Yawar Zaman and others.

On his arrival, the venue echoed with the slogans of ‘Sher aya, Sher aya’, besides loud party songs, as the participants arose to receive their leader.

He assured the audience that as per his commitment, Multan-Lahore motorway would pass through Okara and Dipalpur because “Okara is very dear to me.”

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated a gas supply scheme

for the city, besides breaking ground for a Rs 740 million Dipalpur flyover bridge to ease the traffic congestion.

Drawing a comparison between the PML-N gathering in Okara and the one held by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf in Islamabad on Friday, he said, “That was a jalsi (little gathering) and this is a Jalsa. There is hell of difference. This is the decision of the people of Pakistan.”

The prime minister said it was strange that the ‘inventors’ of

loadshedding were now protesting and urged the audience to account them for dragging the country into darkness.

However, he reiterated his government’s resolve to salvage the country from loadshedding by 2018 as power projects were about to be inaugurated on monthly basis.

After recently opened 1300 MW Bhikki power plant, he said it

would follow the operationalization of Qadirpur power plant,

Balloki, Port Qasim and Tarbella-IV plants of same capacity each, besides Neelum Jhelum hydropower project to add 960 MW.

Criticising the opposition, the prime minister said they would

be left just to protest as the PML-N would keep up its journey of national development.

Brushing aside the PTI’s demand for resignation, he said,

“Will Nawaz Sharif resign on your demand? Go and play cricket.

Politics is none of your business. Running the country is

not your baby. Playing cricket suffices you. Even, now you cannot play that too. I played cricket too and am serving the people as well,” he remarked.

He announced to visit Dipalpur city before the month of holy

Ramazan to announce development projects there.

He said Rs 470 million would be spent for gas supply to Okara city, Rs 740 million for Dipalpur Chowk flyover and Rs 200 million for uplift of the city’s roads. The existing 200-bed hospital would be upgraded to 500-bed facility, he said accepting the demands earlier put forth by MNA Riazul Haq Juj.

Recounting his government’s achievements, the prime minister mentioned peace revival in Karachi, perishing terrorism, prospering farmers and price decline in agricultural inputs.

He also told the audience that a six-lane motorway was being constructed from Lahore to Karachi.

Earlier, in their addresses, the MNAs welcomed the prime

minister and thanked him for generously accepting their demands for a development package for the city of 3.2 million populace.