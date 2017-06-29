PM announces compensation money for Parachinar victims

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on
Thursday announced compensation money for the victims of Parachinar blast that claimed more than 40 lives.
One million rupees will be given to the families of those who were
killed and 0.5 million rupees for the injured persons.
“The Prime Minister has issued directions to the Governor of Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa in this regard,” a PM’s Office statement said issued here.
