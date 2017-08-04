PM allows ministers to visit abroad officially without his prior permission

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Friday allowed the federal ministers to travel abroad

for their official duties without seeking his prior

permission.

According to a PM House statement, the ministers may

only inform the Prime Minister Office about the dates on which

the ministers would be visiting abroad.

The prime minister also directed that ministers would

have full authority for allowing ministers of state and all

officers working in their respective ministries, divisions,

departments and autonomous bodies under their control for

official travel abroad.

However as a matter of policy, the federal minister and

federal secretary would not travel abroad at the same time

unless absolutely necessary and for this they would inform the

prime minister before the travel.

The prime minister also directed all federal ministers

and ministers of state to work diligently and complete all

ongoing projects on top-priority ensuring utmost transparency

and quality of work.