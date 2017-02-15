PM aggrieved over loss of precious lives

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives including the FC personnel, while thwarting attack on the office of the Political Agent, Mohmand Agency.

The Prime Minister in a statement commended the selfless and

responsible role of Armed forces in protecting the lives of citizens

without any fear.

The Prime Minister said the security of the motherland had been made

impregnable by the sacrifices of the armed forces.

He also expressed condolences with the bereaved families of the martyrs.