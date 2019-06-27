ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghanistan’s President held one-on-one meeting here at the PM House on Thursday, focusing on cementing bilateral relations in diverse areas particularly trade, security and people-to-people contacts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Ghani emphasized on the commonalities of religion, culture and history that existed between the two neighbouring countries.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan was always supportive of an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led solution to the conflict.