PM advises Ulema, scholars to create awareness among masses for proper deposit of their donations

MIRPUR (AJK): March 31 (APP): AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider

Khan Friday emphasized upon Ulema and religious scholars to play a proactive role by creating awareness among THE common people about donating their due share to social welfare organizations including NGOs and their sanctity so that their donations could not be used for negative purposes.

He was addressing a ceremony organised by federal ministry for

Information in connection with its program “Haq!Haqdaar Tak” in the state capital on Friday.

He said the program “Haq!Haqdaar Tak” should also be initiated in AJK

and the government will fully cooperate. Collection of Zakat is responsibility of government and people should realize their responsibilities before distributing their Zakat and other donations, he said.

He said government has transferred Rs.300 million from Zakat fund for

treatment of poor and needy patients in AJK.

He said that out of billions annual charity given by the people ,around

30 to 35 per cent was taken away by banned and dubious outfits, which used the same against the people or to fund their nefarious designs.

The prime minister said that different government institutions were

discharging their responsibility to check the financing for banned organizations.

He said it was a national obligation to convey the message to the common

people at large that during Ramazan and immediately afterwards they should give charities with utmost care and in accordance with Islamic guidelines.

Raja Farooq Haider further said, “Our close relatives and the poor in

our neighborhood need our help the most and the donations can also be given to improve public facilities in our surroundings like schools, dispensaries, playgrounds for the poor children.

He also said that those poor people who became handicapped in bomb

blasts or those families whose earning member was killed in any blast also need our attention while giving charities.

The executive director of the Program Bushra Taskeen said that the

Ministry had launched again the Safer Charity Giving Practices campaign titled “Haq Haqdar Tak” which would continue during Ramazan on the official media and urged the Ulema to join hands in this national cause.

She informed the participants that the public awareness campaign “Haq Haqdar Tak”, has been re-launched with expectation from the all segments of the society to support this initiative.