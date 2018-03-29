National 
PM advises students to learn latest skills for country’s socioeconomic development

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday emphasized upon the students to wholeheartedly devote themselves for acquiring the latest skills and education so that they could contribute towards socioeconomic development of the country.
He said this during an interaction from Government Boys College and Government Women College Murree as part of the initiative to invite students from various public and private education institutes to the Prime Minister’s Office.
During the interaction, the students were briefed about working of the highest offices.
The prime minister spent some time with the students and answered their questions on various topics including the efforts of the government to promote education, role of federal and provincial governments in education sector after 18th amendment.
The students also highlighted various issues related to their college and their studies.
The prime minister reiterated the commitment of the government to take every possible measure for promotion of education and addressing issues related to education sector.

