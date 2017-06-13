ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime
Minister Dr Asif Kirmani Tuesday said the prime minister has stopped
PML-N workers from assembling at the Federal Judicial Academy on
June 15 during his appearance before the Joint Investigation Team.
In a press statement, he said it came to the knowledge of the prime
minister that the workers wanted to express their solidarity with him during his appearance.
The prime minister said the PML-N workers were the assets of
the party and he was aware of their sentiments and wanted to thank
them.
Dr Kirmani said the prime minister further asked the workers
to remember him in their prayers.
PM advises party workers against gathering at FJA: Kirmani
