PM advises party workers against gathering at FJA: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime

Minister Dr Asif Kirmani Tuesday said the prime minister has stopped

PML-N workers from assembling at the Federal Judicial Academy on

June 15 during his appearance before the Joint Investigation Team.

In a press statement, he said it came to the knowledge of the prime

minister that the workers wanted to express their solidarity with him during his appearance.

The prime minister said the PML-N workers were the assets of

the party and he was aware of their sentiments and wanted to thank

them.

Dr Kirmani said the prime minister further asked the workers

to remember him in their prayers.