PM adviser inaugurates Takht Bhai flyover

PESHAWAR, May 13 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister, Engr. Ameer Muqam

Saturday inaugurated 600 meter Takht Bhai Fly over constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 800 million.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that PMLN is the party

that believes in serving the masses dedicatedly while PTI has adopted a policy to misled people by raising wrong slogans.

He said that Chief Minister KP promised to provide Rs. 200 million for

changing the design of the bridge bu t took a U turn like their party chief Imran Khan.

He said that PTI Chief should inform people regarding achievements of

his government during last four years rather launching a campaign of false allegations against his opponents. He said that real face of PTI has known to public as it has failed to deliver in KP province.

Muqam said that record development work has been accomplished by PMLN

and the party would win elections on the basis of its performance and achievements.

On the occasion, PM adviser also directed National Highway Authority to

improve service road on both sides of flyover and start work on up gradation of Takht Bhai Malkand Road.