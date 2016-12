MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif on Thursday administered oath to two newly-elected members of

the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Abdul Khaliq Wasi and Chaudhry Muhammad Siddiq took oath of

their office at the 53rd budget session of AJK Council.

AJK President Masood Khan was also present.

Earlier, fateha was offered for the martyrs of Indian Occupied

Kashmir.