PM Abbasi’s recent visit to Afghanistan important step for improving relations: China

BEIJING, April 9 (APP):China on Monday termed the recent visit of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Afghanistan an important step for improving the relations between the two countries.

“The Pakistani prime minister visited Afghanistan. It is an important step for improving the relations between the two countries,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shuang commented during his regular briefing.

He said the visit also demonstrated sincere wishes and firm resolve of the two countries to enhance dialogue and cooperation. The Chinese side noted that both countries had reached many consensuses on promoting Afghan peace process and enhance regional inter-connectivity, he added.

“China highly appreciates this and firmly supports this. I think that this is conducive for early achievement of peace and development.”

Geng Shuang said a friend and neighbour of Pakistan and Afghanistan, China was willing to play a constructive role in improving relations between the two countries and actively promoting China, Afghanistan and Pakistan trilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Abbasi visited Afghanistan on April 6 and held discussions with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for further improving bilateral relations between the two countries.