PM Abbasi meets Pakistani nationals working for UN

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Thursday met Pakistani nationals serving the United
Nations and thanked them for the work they were doing to promote
the organization’s objectives to promote peace and security in
the world.
Abbasi, who is in New York to attend the 72nd session of the UN
General Assembly, became the first prime minister to meet UN
officials of Pakistani origin.
The prime minister briefed them on Pakistan’s economic progress,
improved security situation and consolidation of democracy.
He answered a number questions from the UN officials, who
appreciated the opportunity to meet him. In that regard, they
thanked Pakistani Ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi for
organizing the meeting.
The prime minister told them that Pakistan had undertaken the
largest anti-terrorism operation of the world and said hundreds
and thousands of troops were involved in eliminating the
terrorists from their hideouts.
Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif, who also participated in
the meeting, also briefed them on key foreign policy questions.
