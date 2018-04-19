Global 
PM Abbasi joins Commonwealth leaders at official welcome reception

LONDON, April 19 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday joined the leaders from Commonwealth countries at the official welcome reception hosted by British Prime Minister Theresa May and Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland QC here at St. James Palace.
Earlier, Prime Minister Abbasi, who is in London to participate in the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2018), attended the formal opening ceremony of CHOGM held here at Buckingham Palace.
The Prime Minister earlier on Wednesday also attended and addressed the Malaria Summit being held here alongside the CHOGM 2018.

