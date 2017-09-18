PM Abbasi in New York to apprise world about its success against terrorism, efforts for world peace

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 18 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who would lead
Pakistan delegation in his debut address to the 193-member
world body, would share his vision of a prosperous developed
and progressive Pakistan and how it was coping with
multifarious challenges.
The Prime Minister arrived here after an overnight stay
at London, where he had a meeting with the former Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He also enquired about the
health of his spouse Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is undergoing
medical treatment in London.
The regular session of the UNGA that began on September
12 would open on September 19 for General Debate and focus on
the theme, `Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a
Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet’.
Over one hundred world leaders are scheduled to
participate in the debate that would take 174 items on its
agenda this year.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to address theUN General
Assembly on Sept 21, Thursday in which he would also speak
about Pakistan’s crucial role in its efforts for peace,
adverse impact of Climate change on Pakistan and the measures
planned to counter the growing threat.
The UNGA 72 would give Pakistan an opportunity to
engage multilaterally and bilaterally to advance its
priorities in diverse areas.
The plight of the civil population in the Indian
Occupied Kashmir, the importance of peace in Afghanistan and
the oppression against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar are the
issues that are likely to be taken up in Prime Minister’s
address, Dr Maleeha Lodhi Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United
Nations said.
The Prime Minister has a hectic schedule ahead and has
a number of meetings lined up for him. He would be meeting US
Vice President Mike Pence; the first high level contact since
the announcement of President Donald Trump’s policy on
Afghanistan.
He also has meetings scheduled with the King of Jordan
and leaders of Turkey, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Iran, the
United Kingdom and Nepal.
He will also meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres,
Chairman World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab and former US
Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
On the sidelines of the General Assembly Session, Prime
Minister Abbasi will address the Council on Foreign Relations
besides interacting with the US Pakistan Business Council.
He would also have extensive interaction with the
international media.
