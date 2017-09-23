PM Abbasi in London en route Islamabad after attending UNGA session

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi has reached London en route Islamabad after attending
the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)
in New York.
On his arrival at the airport on Friday night, the prime
minister was received by Pakistan’s High Commissioner in UK
Syed Ibne Abbas, SAID a press release issued by Pakistan High
Commission in London.
Prime Minister Abbasi led the Pakistan delegation at the
UNGA.
Besides addressing the session, he had several meetings
with the world leaders and also interacted with businessmen,
think-tanks and the US media.
