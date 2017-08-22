PM Abbasi discusses “issues of national importance” with Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, Aug 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Tuesday had a meeting with former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif here at Jati Umra, Raiwind.

A press release from the PM Media Office said “wide-ranging

issues of national importance and overall situation was discussed

during the meeting.”

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Finance

Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar were also present during the meeting.

The Press Release said efforts of the government to continue

developmental agenda also came under discussion.

Prime Minister Abbasi also briefed the meeting about his

recent interactions with parliamentarians and members of the Party.