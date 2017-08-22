LAHORE, Aug 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tuesday had a meeting with former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif here at Jati Umra, Raiwind.
A press release from the PM Media Office said “wide-ranging
issues of national importance and overall situation was discussed
during the meeting.”
Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Finance
Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar were also present during the meeting.
The Press Release said efforts of the government to continue
developmental agenda also came under discussion.
Prime Minister Abbasi also briefed the meeting about his
recent interactions with parliamentarians and members of the Party.
PM Abbasi discusses “issues of national importance” with Nawaz Sharif
LAHORE, Aug 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi