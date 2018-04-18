PM Abbasi commits to eradication of Malaria in Pakistan

LONDON, Apr 19 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday delivered a speech at the Malaria Summit being held here concurrently with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018.

The Prime Minister noted the successes Pakistan and other Commonwealth countries have had in controlling Malaria but also acknowledged that more must be done.

He acknowledged the work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in respect of Malaria and other healthcare causes globally and also in Pakistan.

He also noted the commitment of the Gates Foundation for a significant further commitment to support the eradication of Malaria in Commonwealth countries.

While relaying the statistics of and improvements in tackling malaria, the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the complete eradication of malaria in Pakistan.

The Prince of Wales addressed the Malaria Summit as the ketnote speaker while Bill Gates of Mallinda and Gates Foundation also spoke on the occasion.